Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a $83.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,167. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,750.8% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,055,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

