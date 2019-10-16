Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.23

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $11.56. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 3,469 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 185.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $148,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.