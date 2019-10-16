Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 2,000 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $357,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $123.98. 12,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,053. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $132.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

