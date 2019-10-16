Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 865.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.70. 97,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,724. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $321.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.77.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens raised their target price on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

