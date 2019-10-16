Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $311,000 Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 20,166.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.