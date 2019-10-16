Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Profile

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

