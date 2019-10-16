Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura raised Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.34.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total transaction of $485,012.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,673,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,686 shares of company stock worth $119,155,180. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $12.95 on Wednesday, reaching $199.05. 1,794,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,147. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.14. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.