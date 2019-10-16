Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,795 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,277% compared to the average daily volume of 203 put options.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.82. 987,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. Dover has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.12.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Dover by 44.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.