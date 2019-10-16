Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,990 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,226% compared to the typical volume of 301 put options.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.19. The company had a trading volume of 358,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,497. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average is $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $298.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.27.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 87,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

