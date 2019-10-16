TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TransAlta stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $371.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,586,525 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,835,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after purchasing an additional 970,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 211,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 967,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 14,367.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,328 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

