Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Up 5.8% in September

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Translate Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 123,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. Translate Bio has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $424.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 2,696.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Translate Bio by 30.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Translate Bio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

