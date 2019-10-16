Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.04. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 87,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,116,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,860. 55.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

