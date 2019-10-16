TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.96%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,434,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,570,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth about $40,899,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

