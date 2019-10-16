Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. 419,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,131,868. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $247.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

