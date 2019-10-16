Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,485 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,088,474 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,416,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,148,000 after acquiring an additional 813,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

ET stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 171,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

