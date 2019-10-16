Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 12,600 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 724,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

