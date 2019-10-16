Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.19.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.87. 12,610,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,056.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.