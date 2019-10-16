Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

HD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $235.57. 120,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,227. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day moving average is $210.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

