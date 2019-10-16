Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,699,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,454,000 after acquiring an additional 388,759 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,304,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,977,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,328,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.72. 326,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.11. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $131.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

