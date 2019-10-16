Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 269.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

XPO traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 15,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,717. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

