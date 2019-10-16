Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.05. The company had a trading volume of 159,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,816. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.36. The company has a market capitalization of $279.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,070,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,316,018 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

