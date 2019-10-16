TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Down 10.6% in September

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total value of $1,678,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $40,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,916 shares of company stock worth $7,992,770. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,359,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,637. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. TriNet Group has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.