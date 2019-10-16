Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,471 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 175.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 15,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,253. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

