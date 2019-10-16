Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after purchasing an additional 599,958 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,554,000 after purchasing an additional 132,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.