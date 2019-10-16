Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Receives $24.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Trueblue stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 204,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,386. Trueblue has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $865.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $588.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $136,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.