TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $188.60 million and approximately $325.66 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012284 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Zebpay, Bittrex and Bitso.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00226185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01102243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00088746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 187,927,802 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, WazirX, Bittrex, IDEX, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, Kyber Network, Bitso, Crex24, Upbit, Kuna, HitBTC, Binance and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

