TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Issues Earnings Results

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TSR had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166. TSR has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

