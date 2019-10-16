Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,246,286 shares traded.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

The stock has a market cap of $948.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.75 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

