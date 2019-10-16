Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Twitter to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Twitter from $49.75 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $70,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 92,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,516,157. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

