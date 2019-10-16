Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Update

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,420,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 30th total of 26,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $46,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,337 shares of company stock worth $5,819,800. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Twitter alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 5,568,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. Twitter has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Twitter to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $49.75 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.