UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 20,373 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Coeur Mining by 34.6% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1,723.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 196,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $961.95 million, a PE ratio of -458.50 and a beta of 0.72. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

