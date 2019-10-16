UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,498 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,208.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 142,500 shares of company stock worth $5,291,825. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,787. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.89. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.