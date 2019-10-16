UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $857,000 Position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Tenneco worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,588,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 91.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,388,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 482.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 563.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 608,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, SVP Brandon B. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason M. Hollar purchased 60,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,041.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

TEN traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 49,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenneco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

