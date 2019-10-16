UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,302 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 95.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Century Communities by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,082,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,795.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $238,093.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Century Communities stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,979. The firm has a market cap of $915.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Century Communities Inc has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $31.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

