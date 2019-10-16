UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,730 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Redfin worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 90.9% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,271. Redfin Corp has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $51,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $145,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

