UBS Group Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $230.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $205.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,650. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $230.19. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total transaction of $1,693,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,987.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

