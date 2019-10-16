UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.58 ($59.97).

EPA:BNP opened at €46.85 ($54.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.13. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

