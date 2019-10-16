UGAS Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and $1.64 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00042929 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.06077164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001085 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00043597 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.