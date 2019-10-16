Unification One Day Volume Reaches $100,229.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Unification token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. During the last week, Unification has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a market cap of $908,911.00 and $100,229.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00221750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.01087809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00087080 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

