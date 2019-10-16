Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

