United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 157 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 478.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $131.09.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

