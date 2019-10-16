United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

United Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. United Financial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ UBNK opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. United Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $694.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Paula A. Aiello sold 13,808 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $194,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,276 shares in the company, valued at $483,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 3,372 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $48,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

