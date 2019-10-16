United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

URI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

