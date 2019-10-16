United Services Automobile Association Buys 14,442 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,093,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

Shares of ETM stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 15,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,990.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 69,726 shares of company stock valued at $248,613 in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

