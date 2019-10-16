United Services Automobile Association Has $213,000 Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,650 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 154,798 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 651,755 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDSN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,978. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

