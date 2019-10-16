United Services Automobile Association Has $258,000 Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth about $22,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth about $2,610,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 41.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69,628 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,794 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLUU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 263,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,329. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.28 million, a PE ratio of -74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $8.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $247,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

