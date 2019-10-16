United Services Automobile Association Sells 678 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medifast were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 853.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Medifast stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.92. The stock had a trading volume of 88,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.69. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $95.10 and a 12-month high of $219.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

