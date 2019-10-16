United Services Automobile Association Takes $242,000 Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 789.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.57. 995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,074. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.48 and a 1-year high of $268.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $963.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.00.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.