Universe (UNI) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. Universe has a market cap of $252,935.00 and $15.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 94,404,078 coins and its circulating supply is 83,204,078 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

