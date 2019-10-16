Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Sets New 12-Month High at $341.00

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 334 ($4.36), with a volume of 248544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

The stock has a market cap of $474.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.56.

About Urban&Civic (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

